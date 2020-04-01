UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Russia, Saudi Arabia In Talks Over Oil Prices, US To Join At Right Time

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:10 AM

Trump Says Russia, Saudi Arabia in Talks Over Oil Prices, US to Join at Right Time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Saudi Arabia are in consultations about the oil prices slump and the United States may join them at an appropriate time.

"The two countries are discussing it and I'm joining at the appropriate time if need be," Trump said at a White House briefing Tuesday.

He said he had "great talks" about oil prices with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Trump said, "They are going to get together, we are all going to get together. We are going to see what we can do."

