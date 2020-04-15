Trump Says Some US States Could Reopen Before May 1 in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that some US states could reopen before May 1 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be very, very close, maybe even before the date of May 1, that will be for some states," Trump said on Tuesday regarding plans to reopen the US economy.

The president said his administration is close to finalizing plans to reopen the US economy and will discuss details with all state governors later this week, possibly on Thursday.

Trump also said each governor will be authorized to implement a plan to reopen their states when appropriate.

The United States has more than 598,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 25,000 deaths due to the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.