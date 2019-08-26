UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US-China Trade Talks 'to Start Very Shortly'

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:14 PM

Trump says US-China trade talks 'to start very shortly'

President Donald Trump said Monday that US and Chinese trade negotiators would "very shortly" resume talks in what he described as a breakthrough in the two economic superpowers' trade war

Biarritz, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday that US and Chinese trade negotiators would "very shortly" resume talks in what he described as a breakthrough in the two economic superpowers' trade war.

"China called last night... said let's get back to the table, so we'll be getting back to the table," Trump told reporters at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Trump said that Chinese officials had made two "very, very good calls" and that "they want to make a deal".

