UrduPoint.com

Trump Says US Could Boost Domestic Energy Production Instead Of Begging Foreign Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Trump Says US Could Boost Domestic Energy Production Instead of Begging Foreign Countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States could boost its domestic production of oil and gas instead of begging other countries to increase their supplies amid a looming global energy crisis, former US President Donald Trump said during a speech to the Hispanic Leadership Conference

"We're begging Venezuela, we're begging Saudi Arabia, we're begging everybody for oil, and we have more than everybody right under our feet," Trump said on Wednesday. "We need to rapidly expand domestic oil and gas production to restore energy independence immediately, just like we had two years ago. That will also help end the war with Russia going into Ukraine.

"

Trump aid the United States should send fuel to Europe to help the continent this winter with a prospective energy crisis, sparked by sanctions on Russian exports.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) agreed to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November - a decision condemned as "shortsighted" by the Biden administration.

The United States will release an additional 10 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November in response to the OPEC+ decision, the White House said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis White House Oil Trump Independence United States Saudi Arabia Venezuela November Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

3 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

3 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

4 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

4 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.