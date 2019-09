(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Friday that the United States has just sanctioned Iran's national bank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Friday that the United States has just sanctioned Iran's national bank.

The new sanctions represent the "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country," Trump said.

The US president also said the latest sanctions against Iran go "right to the top."