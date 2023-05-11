Trump Says US Should Default on Its Debt If White House Fails to Cut Costs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States should default on its debt if the White House does not agree to cut spending.

"I say to the Republicans out there, congressmen, senators: if they don't give you massive cuts, you're gonna have to do a default, and I don't believe they're going to do a default because I think the Democrats will absolutely cave will absolutely cave because you don't want to have that happen, but it's better than what we're doing right now because we're spending money like drunken sailors," Trump told CNN Town Hall when asked what he thinks about the debt situation in the US.

"Well, you might as well do it now because you'll do it later because we have to save this country.

Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people," Trump said when asked by the host to clarify what he said.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to negotiate lifting the US debt ceiling. Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the measure.

Biden is set to meet again with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on debt ceiling negotiations.

The US could default on its financial obligations as early as June if the debt ceiling is not raised, the Treasury Department said earlier this month.