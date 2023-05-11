UrduPoint.com

Trump Says US Should Default On Its Debt If White House Fails To Cut Costs

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Trump Says US Should Default on Its Debt If White House Fails to Cut Costs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States should default on its debt if the White House does not agree to cut spending.

"I say to the Republicans out there, congressmen, senators: if they don't give you massive cuts, you're gonna have to do a default, and I don't believe they're going to do a default because I think the Democrats will absolutely cave will absolutely cave because you don't want to have that happen, but it's better than what we're doing right now because we're spending money like drunken sailors," Trump told CNN Town Hall when asked what he thinks about the debt situation in the US.

"Well, you might as well do it now because you'll do it later because we have to save this country.

Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people," Trump said when asked by the host to clarify what he said.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to negotiate lifting the US debt ceiling. Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the measure.

Biden is set to meet again with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on debt ceiling negotiations.

The US could default on its financial obligations as early as June if the debt ceiling is not raised, the Treasury Department said earlier this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Exchange White House Trump United States Money June Democrats Government

Recent Stories

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

6 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

6 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

6 hours ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

6 hours ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.