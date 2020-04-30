UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US To Announce Plan To Help Energy Companies Shortly

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:50 AM

Trump Says US to Announce Plan to Help Energy Companies Shortly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The United States will soon issue a relief plan to help the US oil industry rebound from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I would say shortly," Trump said on Wednesday when asked what was the timeline for the administration to roll out a plan to help American oil producers.

