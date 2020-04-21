UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US To Buy 75Mln Barrels Of Oil For Strategic Reserves

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says US to Buy 75Mln Barrels of Oil for Strategic Reserves

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United States intends to buy up to 75 million barrels of oil to fill up its national strategic reserves, the US President Donald Trump told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell into negative territory for the first time in history.

WTI eventually rebounded to finish at $37 per barrel.

"We are filling up our national petroleum reserves. We are looking to put as much as 75 million barrels into the reserves themselves," Trump said at a daily briefing on Monday. "That would top them out. That would be first time in a long time it has been topped out."

