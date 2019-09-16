- Home
- Trump Says 'We Don't Need Middle Eastern Oil' Amid Worry Over Saudi Facilities Attack
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:07 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that the United States was the top energy producer and did not need "Middle Eastern Oil" just as a weekend attack halved Saudi oil output.
The Saturday drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities halted some 5.
7 million barrels per day of output, or about 5 percent of the global daily oil production.
"Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World. We don't need middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!" Trump tweeted.