Trump Says Will Announce New COVID-19 Guidelines for Reopening US on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing at the White House said that he will announce new coronavirus guidelines for reopening the United States on Thursday.

"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country...

we are going to be talking about that tomorrow, we'll be having a news conference tomorrow sometime during the afternoon," Trump said on Wednesday. "We'll be announcing guidelines and we'll be talking about various states."

Trump said that the number of new coronavirus cases in the New York City metro area has declined and that there has been progress seen in other major cities.