UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Announce New COVID-19 Guidelines For Reopening US On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Says Will Announce New COVID-19 Guidelines for Reopening US on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing at the White House said that he will announce new coronavirus guidelines for reopening the United States on Thursday.

"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country...

we are going to be talking about that tomorrow, we'll be having a news conference tomorrow sometime during the afternoon," Trump said on Wednesday. "We'll be announcing guidelines and we'll be talking about various states."

Trump said that the number of new coronavirus cases in the New York City metro area has declined and that there has been progress seen in other major cities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Metro Trump Progress New York United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

2 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.