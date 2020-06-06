Trump Says Will Announce Tax Incentives for Restaurant, Entertainment Industries Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his administration will soon announce a tax incentive to help the restaurant and entertainment industries recover from the effects of the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to be doing things for restaurants and various pieces of the entertainment industry, which will be an incentive," Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

The US president added that the incentive could be in the form of tax deductions.

Trump held the press conference after the US Labor Department revealed that 2.5 million Americans re-entered the workforce in May, confounding economists who had predicted a job loss of 8 million.

The US president also urged governors of US states to end state-wide shutdowns imposed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.