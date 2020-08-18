UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Create Tax Incentives For Companies Bringing Jobs Back To US From China

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump Says Will Create Tax Incentives for Companies Bringing Jobs Back to US From China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration will create tax incentives for companies to bring jobs back to the United States, including from China, and penalize those companies who take jobs out of the country.

"We will create tax credits for companies that bring jobs from China back to America and will impose tariffs for companies that leave America to produce jobs overseas," Trump said during his trip to Mankato, Minnesota.

The US president also threatened to strip companies of Federal contacts if they outsource manufacturing abroad.

Trump spoke for almost an hour at an event that resembled his election rallies in which he made pledges for the possible next four-year term. His trip over several swing states coincides with the Democratic National Convention when his opponent Joe Biden will formally become the party's presidential candidate.

