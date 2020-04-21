Trump Says Will Look Into Halting Oil Imports From Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said his administration will look into halting oil imports from Saudi Arabia after oil prices hit historic lows.

"We'll look at it," Trump said on Monday when asked if the United States will block Saudi oil shipments into the United States after prices went negative earlier in the day.

Earlier on Monday, the price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell into negative territory for the first time in history, meaning that investors would theoretically pay people to cart away excess crude in their respective inventories. WTI finished at around -$37 per barrel.