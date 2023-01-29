UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Will Make China Sell Holdings In US That Put National Security 'at Risk'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Trump Says Will Make China Sell Holdings in US That Put National Security 'at Risk'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he, if re-elected, would force China to sell its holdings in the United Stated that put the country's national security "at risk" because the Chinese companies have been allegedly buying land next to US "important" military areas.

"I will force China to sell any current holdings in the United States that put our national security at risk. They are buying land right next to our very important military areas," Trump said in a keynote speech at New Hampshire Republican annual meeting.

As of January 9, 2023, there were 252 Chinese companies listed on the US exchanges with a total market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, according to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump United States January Market

Recent Stories

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

2 hours ago
 Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

2 hours ago
 Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for drivi ..

Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for driving range

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan A ..

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

2 hours ago
 Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: D ..

Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: Dr. Asif

2 hours ago
 Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Giron ..

Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.