Trump Says Will Make China Sell Holdings in US That Put National Security 'at Risk'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he, if re-elected, would force China to sell its holdings in the United Stated that put the country's national security "at risk" because the Chinese companies have been allegedly buying land next to US "important" military areas.

"I will force China to sell any current holdings in the United States that put our national security at risk. They are buying land right next to our very important military areas," Trump said in a keynote speech at New Hampshire Republican annual meeting.

As of January 9, 2023, there were 252 Chinese companies listed on the US exchanges with a total market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, according to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.