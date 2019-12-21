Trump Signs $1.4Trn Budget Bills to Prevent Shutdown in FY 2020 - White House Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion package of bills to prevent the government shutdown in fiscal year 2020, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

"Aboard Air Force One, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump signed the Fiscal Year 2020 Appropriations Legislation into law," Deere wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

According to the White House, the president signed into law the H.R.

1158, Consolidated Appropriations Act, which will provide funding for "projects and activities of certain agencies of the Federal Government" until September 30, 2020, as well as the H.R. 1865, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020, which will ensure funding for "projects and activities of the remaining agencies of the Federal Government" until the same date.

The budget bills were approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday and by the Senate on Thursday.