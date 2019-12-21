UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs $1.4Trn Budget Bills To Prevent Shutdown In FY 2020 - White House Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Trump Signs $1.4Trn Budget Bills to Prevent Shutdown in FY 2020 - White House Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion package of bills to prevent the government shutdown in fiscal year 2020, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

"Aboard Air Force One, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump signed the Fiscal Year 2020 Appropriations Legislation into law," Deere wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

According to the White House, the president signed into law the H.R.

1158, Consolidated Appropriations Act, which will provide funding for "projects and activities of certain agencies of the Federal Government" until September 30, 2020, as well as the H.R. 1865, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020, which will ensure funding for "projects and activities of the remaining agencies of the Federal Government" until the same date.

The budget bills were approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday and by the Senate on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Budget Twitter White House Trump Same September 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

10 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

10 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

10 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.