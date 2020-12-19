UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs 2-Day Budget To Prevent Shutdown - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Trump Signs 2-Day Budget to Prevent Shutdown - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed a temporary budget for two days to prevent the government shutdown, the White House said.

The funding of the Federal government bodies was to expire at 05:00 GMT on Saturday and the lack of a new document would have resulted in the shutdown.

The debates on the full-fledged budget bill will be resumed in the Congress on Sunday.

