Trump Signs 2-Day Budget To Prevent Shutdown - White House
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed a temporary budget for two days to prevent the government shutdown, the White House said.
The funding of the Federal government bodies was to expire at 05:00 GMT on Saturday and the lack of a new document would have resulted in the shutdown.
The debates on the full-fledged budget bill will be resumed in the Congress on Sunday.