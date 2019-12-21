Trump Signs $738Bln Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Turkey and Syria along with a range of other measures.

The legislation calls for mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines, and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia. The bill also sanctions Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems and prohibits the transfer of F-35 jets to Ankara.

The bill creates the sixth branch of the US military, the Space Force, and includes $71.5 billion for ongoing foreign wars, or "overseas contingency operations."