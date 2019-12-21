UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs $738Bln Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:20 AM

Trump Signs $738Bln Defense Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Turkey and Syria along with a range of other measures.

The legislation calls for mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines, and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia. The bill also sanctions Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems and prohibits the transfer of F-35 jets to Ankara.

The bill creates the sixth branch of the US military, the Space Force, and includes $71.5 billion for ongoing foreign wars, or "overseas contingency operations."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Trump Nord Ankara Gas Billion

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

6 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

6 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

6 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

7 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.