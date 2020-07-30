Trump Signs Orders Allowing Export of Texas Oil to Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed orders on Wednesday green-lighting the export of Texas crude oil to Mexico.

"In a few moments, I will sign four critical permits granting approval to vital pipeline and railway infrastructure on our nation's border," Trump said before signing the documents. "This will include two permits allowing the export of Texas crude [oil] to Mexico."