Trump Signs Short-Term Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:40 AM

Trump Signs Short-Term Funding Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) President Donald Trump signed a funding bill ahead of a midnight deadline that will keep the US government open for another thirty days, media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 74-20 in favor of the continuing resolution that will fund the Federal government until December 20.

The House passed the measure earlier in the week.

The bill sets up a fight to begin five days before Christmas over money to build Trump's border roll, the Washington Post reported on Thursday citing a White House official.

Since the beginning of the 2020 fiscal year - which began on October 1, 2019 - continuing resolutions have allowed the government to function without a budget by operating at 2019 spending levels.

