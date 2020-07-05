UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Signs Temporary Extension Of Emergency Federal Loan Program For Small Businesses

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Signs Temporary Extension of Emergency Federal Loan Program for Small Businesses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill stipulating a temporary extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Saturday White House release, the bill reauthorizes lending under the PPP through August 8. The previous deadline for applying was June 30.

The extension of the emergency Federal loan program for small businesses was approved by the Senate on Tuesday, followed by a House of Representatives vote on Wednesday.

Around $130 billion in loan money out of more than $660 billion approved for the PPP, which was created in March, remains unused. Small businesses can seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent.

The extension of the PPP, which has already been modified more than once, comes amid a continuing spread of COVID-19 in the US, which remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 2.8 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 129,600), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Senate Vote White House Rent Trump Money March June August From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

2 hours ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

4 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

4 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

4 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.