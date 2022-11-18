UrduPoint.com

Trump, Sons Allegedly Took Part In Scheme To Defraud US Tax Authorities - Reports

Published November 18, 2022

Trump, Sons Allegedly Took Part in Scheme to Defraud US Tax Authorities - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump and his two sons allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud tax authorities, CBS news reported on Thursday.

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg said Trump or either of his sons, Erick Trump and Donald Trump Jr., would sign checks of up to $100,000 to pay for the private school tuition of Weisselberg's grandchildren, the report said.

The company would then deduct the $100,000 from Weisselberg's salary so that he could report a lower income to the Internal Revenue Service, the report said.

Trump organization entities and Weisselberg have been accused of more than a dozen tax fraud and tax evasion charges, which Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to, the report added.

The Trump Organization's defense attorneys have said Weisselberg carried out the tax fraud scheme independently, according to the report.

