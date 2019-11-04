Trump Taking New York Appeals Ruling on Tax Records to Supreme Court - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump will request the Supreme Court review an earlier appeals court ruling requiring him to turn over tax return records to the Manhattan District Attorney, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump will request the Supreme Court review an earlier appeals court ruling requiring him to turn over tax return records to the Manhattan District Attorney, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Monday.

"The decision of the Second Circuit will be taken to the Supreme Court," Sekulow said as quoted in the statement circulated in the media. "The issue raised in this case go to the heart of our Republic. The constitutional issues are significant."

Earlier on Monday, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected Trump's effort to seek a preliminary injunction that would block an earlier court decision requiring his tax return records be handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has requested Trump's business and personal tax return records from his accounting firm Mazars Group as part of a criminal investigation into Trump's payments to two women who allegedly had affairs with him prior to him becoming a US president.

Trump is the first US president since Richard Nixon who has not voluntarily released his tax records.