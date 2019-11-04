UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Taking New York Appeals Ruling On Tax Records To Supreme Court - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:06 PM

Trump Taking New York Appeals Ruling on Tax Records to Supreme Court - Lawyer

US President Donald Trump will request the Supreme Court review an earlier appeals court ruling requiring him to turn over tax return records to the Manhattan District Attorney, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump will request the Supreme Court review an earlier appeals court ruling requiring him to turn over tax return records to the Manhattan District Attorney, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Monday.

"The decision of the Second Circuit will be taken to the Supreme Court," Sekulow said as quoted in the statement circulated in the media. "The issue raised in this case go to the heart of our Republic. The constitutional issues are significant."

Earlier on Monday, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected Trump's effort to seek a preliminary injunction that would block an earlier court decision requiring his tax return records be handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has requested Trump's business and personal tax return records from his accounting firm Mazars Group as part of a criminal investigation into Trump's payments to two women who allegedly had affairs with him prior to him becoming a US president.

Trump is the first US president since Richard Nixon who has not voluntarily released his tax records.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Supreme Court Business Trump Manhattan Criminals Women Media From Court

Recent Stories

Opposition APC decides to continue talks with govt ..

1 minute ago

Azadi March affects 4,900 families of weekly bazar ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Fires Checkpoint Charlie 'Guards' for Extor ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court seeks Interior Ministry's rep ..

5 minutes ago

National Defence University delegation of senior m ..

5 minutes ago

US, Australia, India, Japan Meet in Bangkok on Ind ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.