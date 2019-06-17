Trump Team to Discuss More US Military Force in Mideast After Oil Tanker Attacks -Reports

US President Donald Trump's national security officials are expected to discuss this week the possibility to boost US military presence in the Middle East in the wake of the latest attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, media reported citing informed sources

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

According to CNN broadcaster, it is unclear when a specific decision will be made and how soon Trump will be briefed on that.

Sources told the broadcaster that discussions would focus on Iran's deterrence, but the issue of sending ground combat forces was not on the current agenda. According to the broadcaster, the expansion of US military pressure may include deployment of additional Patriot missile batteries, fighter jets and warships that could contribute to effective action against the Islamic Republic.

On Friday, the UK Foreign Office accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of attacking the tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against attempts to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation into the incident.

The US-Iranian tensions flared up last year when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and started reinstating sanctions on the Islamic Republic. On May 8, Iran announced its decision to partially discontinue its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

The United States has in recent weeks stepped up its forces in the Middle East in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran. The new US deployments in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters, according to the Pentagon.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States, but will continue to resist Washington. Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has made similar remarks, saying the United States was not seeking war against Iran.