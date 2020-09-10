UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Tells Fox News US To Have Greatest Economy In Its History In 2021 If He Is Reelected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

Trump Tells Fox News US to Have Greatest Economy in Its History in 2021 If He Is Reelected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the United States would see a huge economic growth in 2021 should he be reelected as the country's leader on November 3, 2020.

"If... we win [the elections], we're going to have the greatest economy in the history of our country.

It will be next year. And you will see numbers like you have never seen with tax cuts and regulation cuts further," Trump told Fox news in an interview.

"We've got to keep our military and our vets very very happy," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump United States November 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

9 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

9 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.