Trump Tells Fox News US to Have Greatest Economy in Its History in 2021 If He Is Reelected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the United States would see a huge economic growth in 2021 should he be reelected as the country's leader on November 3, 2020.

"If... we win [the elections], we're going to have the greatest economy in the history of our country.

It will be next year. And you will see numbers like you have never seen with tax cuts and regulation cuts further," Trump told Fox news in an interview.

"We've got to keep our military and our vets very very happy," he said.