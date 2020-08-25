Trump to Campaign on Wiping Out COVID-19 Threat, Boosting US Economy - Senior Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump is going to base his reelection campaign strategy over the next two months on completely eradicating COVID-19 and restoring the economy, senior adviser Jason Miller said on Monday.

"Joe Biden wants to manage COVID. Donald Trump wants to eradicate COVID," Miller told a Washington Post podcast. "It will be one of the top items in his second term agenda."

Earlier in the day, the Republican Party opened its national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 4-day event will wrap up on Thursday when Trump delivers his nomination acceptance speech from the White House. The Democrats officially nominated Biden at their convention last week in a largely virtual affair that was nominally held in Wisconsin.

Miller said Trump will contrast his business and jobs creation record and plans to revive the economy in the next four years to Biden's failure to offer detailed economic policies at the Democratic convention last week in Milwaukee, Miller added.

"You're going to see the jobs message: President Trump is the jobs candidate. People trust him much more than Joe Biden for running the economy," he said.

The Republican convention would present to a national audience "a complete realignment" for their perception of who supported Trump and what they believed, Miller added. The emphasis at the convention would be on what the president planned to do in his second four year term of office, he said.