Trump To Make 'Very Important' Announcements On Reopening US Economy Soon - Kudlow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:46 PM

Trump to Make 'Very Important' Announcements on Reopening US Economy Soon - Kudlow

President Donald Trump will make some important announcements in the next several days regarding the reopening of the US economy from the shutdowns imposed over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) President Donald Trump will make some important announcements in the next several days regarding the reopening of the US economy from the shutdowns imposed over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I do think it's safe to say that in the next few days, he will be making some very important announcements regarding those guidelines," Kudlow told Fox business when asked whether Trump was considering bringing Americans back to work. "Look the key point here really, number one is the safety, the health and safety of the American people and number two, the well-being of the American people."

