Trump to Set Up Economy Reopening Group While Winding Down Coronavirus Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he will set up an Economy Reopening Group to replace the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"As far as the Task Force, [Vice President] Mike Pence and the Task Force have done a great job, but we are now looking at a little bit of a different form.

That form is safety and opening. We will have a different group probably set up for that," Trump said on Tuesday.

The Task Force headed by Pence has focused its efforts on healthcare issues and has been effectively guiding the United States since the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.