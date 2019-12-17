(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump's approval rating has reached a high point, matched previously only once, despite the upcoming House vote to impeach him, a new Quinnipiac University poll suggests.

According to the Connecticut-based pollster, 43 percent of registered voters approve of Trump's performance, as opposed to 38 percent before the impeachment inquiry began. Meanwhile, 52 percent disapprove, down from 58 percent in the same period.

The data, published on Monday, was collected by telephone surveys of 1,390 self-identified registered voters from December 11-15 in a representative sample of the United States at large with a margin of sampling error at 2.6 percent.

The poll highlighted an extreme polarization along party lines, with 92 percent of Republicans approving of Trump's performance in the Oval Office, also a matched all-time high, according to the pollster. Among Democratic voters, his approval rating is characteristically low, hovering at 94 percent disapproval.

As the United States braces for the upcoming impeachment vote, the poll shows that 45 percent of respondents approved of the proceedings and wished to see Trump removed from office. On the other side, Quinnipiac's inquiries show that 51 percent of the respondents were opposed to that outcome of events.

At the same time, the pollster said that it had registered an 18 year high in optimism about the state of the economy, with a full 73 percent describing the economy as excellent or good.

According to one polling analyst quoted in the report, the recent positive economic indicators are the reason behind Trump's high showing despite turbulence in Washington.

"A 50-year low unemployment rate coupled with stocks hitting record highs are adding up to a rosy view of the economy and voters feeling optimistic about their own personal finances. That view of a strong economy seems to be helping President Trump match his highest job approval rating since being elected, despite facing becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached this week," the report quoted Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow as saying.

The impeachment inquiry was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to probe his political rival, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who once sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

If the lower chamber of Congress impeaches Trump, he will then face a trial in the Republican-majority Senate. Trump has said that the impeachment inquiry is a sham and another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.