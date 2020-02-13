UrduPoint.com
Trump's 'Irrational' Budget Set To Fail In Congress - US House Budget Committee Chair

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Democrats in Congress will likely reject President Donald Trump's $4.8 trillion proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 because it is "destructive and irrational" rather than because of partisanship, House of Representatives Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth said.

"The president's destructive and irrational budget continues to misplace allegiance, intentionally going after working families and vulnerable Americans while simultaneously extending tax cuts and giveaways to the very wealthiest individuals and large corporations," Yarmuth said on Wednesday. "I'm confident that Congress will stand firm against the president's warped vision for our nation's future."

Trump's proposed budget is being debated as his administration's projected spending looks to set to expand the US Federal deficit to beyond the $1 trillion mark this year.

The Congressional Budget Office, a watchdog on the Trump administration which reports to the House Budget Committee, estimates that the 2021 budget could add another $5 trillion in debt over the next decade, warning that US federal spending has been on an "unsustainable trajectory.

"

Even before Yarmuth's remarks, Trump's fiscal plan for 2021 appeared to have little chance of passing in Congress, where Democrats control 235 of the 435 seats.

Yarmuth noted that the proposed budget will cut half a trillion Dollars from the federal health insurance program Medicare and reduce the government's Social Security welfare program by $24 billion.

"The president said he was working to improve Americans health care. Once again, he is breaking his promises and lying to the American people," Yarmuth said.

The Budget Committee chair also questioned spending 20 percent more on modernization of the US nuclear arsenal while shedding $170 billion in education aid over the next ten years.

