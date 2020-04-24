UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trumps Says Russia, Saudi Arabia Could Cut Oil Production In Natural Way

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trumps Says Russia, Saudi Arabia Could Cut Oil Production in Natural Way

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia and Saudi Arabia could make further cuts in oil production in a natural way.

"It is going to be natural at this point," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They say 10 million, but I think it is 15 million barrels [per day].

"

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on April 12 to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting from May 1.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow believes it is too early to discuss possible new measures for stabilizing the oil market amid the prices collapse, since it is necessary to see the effect of the new OPEC+ deal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia White House Oil Trump Saudi Arabia April May Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

41 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

1 hour ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

2 hours ago

WHO to Open 3 Extra Health Centers in Northwestern ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.