Truth Wins, Justice Prevails Yet Again: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in a tweet, on Wednesday said that Truth wins and justice prevails yet again. Allegations of PTI's Farukh Habib stand rubbished. 92 news tenders unconditional apology for airing lies of PTI.