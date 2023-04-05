Truth wins, justice prevails yet again: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in a tweet, on Wednesday said that Truth wins and justice prevails yet again

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in a tweet, on Wednesday said that Truth wins and justice prevails yet again. Allegations of PTI's Farukh Habib stand rubbished. 92 news tenders unconditional apology for airing lies of PTI.