Trying to Cut China From World Economy Like Trying to Separate 'Conjoined Twins' - Musk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Attempting to separate China from the rest of the world economy would be like trying to separate conjoined twins, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said during an interview with CNBC.

"I think almost no one realizes that the Chinese economy and the rest of the global economy are like conjoined twins.

It would be like trying to separate conjoined twins, that's the severity of the situation," Musk said on Tuesday, when asked about tensions between China and the United States.

Tensions between China and the US ought to concern everyone, Musk said.

The world should take China's position regarding reintegration with Taiwan seriously, Musk said, adding that one need not "read between the lines" regarding their position and the potential for armed conflict.