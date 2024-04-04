Open Menu

TTB Directed To Bring Transparency In Examination System

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

TTB directed to bring transparency in examination system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Technical education, Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher has stressed upon bringing complete transparency in the examination system of the provincial testing organization ‘Trade Testing Board’ and also directed to make the entire process of obtaining certificates online for the convenience of students.

He also directed to convert the traditional mechanism of the board towards paperless system.

He issued these instructions to the concerned authorities on the occasion of visiting the Trade Testing Board (TTB) in Gulbahar at Peshawar on Thursday.

Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing regarding the board's examination system, certificates provided in various trades and administrative issues and performance. Secretary Board Qazi Fazal Ahad told the Special Assistant that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in the country to bring its own act for the board, while the credentials of this institution also receives international certification.

Special Assistant urged the board to make the vocational certificates being provided under the Competency Based Training Program on proper grading while keeping in mind the respect and importance of the institution to make the examination and certification system in accordance with high standards in every aspect.

He also directed the Board to take possible steps to improve its financial position and increase revenue.

He said that the mandate of the board is to conduct registration, certification and examinations in the field of vocational training and during the financial year 2023-24, the board has received an income of about 6 crore and 75 lakh from various sources.

About 466 educational institutions of public and private sector are registered with the board. Similarly, certificates of different types of training have been issued to 15317 students of government institutions and 14224 of private institutions during the last 2 years.

During his visit, the Special Assistant also inspected the various wings of the Board while expressing his views, he said that in the new composition of the Board of Directors of the institution should include highly educated and capable members who have a good understanding of the future vision of the institution.

On this occasion, he also directed to produce him the data of the employed professionals to get information about the certified professionals and students while also directed to include the provisions of legal strength of the institution in the new proposed act.

He urged the board to start vocational courses in agriculture and mining sectors in new training courses. On this occasion, the Special Assistant appreciated the proposed model of the Board to adopt competency-based assessment system despite traditional examination system.

