TUF holds Intl Students Convention

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The University of Faisalabad (TUF) hosted an International Students Convention

which attracted more than 200 students from 45 universities of 35 countries.

A TUF spokesman said on Wednesday that the event helped in promoting global educational

collaboration and provided a platform for knowledge exchange among students

and academic experts.

Chairman board of Governors TUF Muhammad Haider Amin presided over the convention

and delivered a lecture whereas the experts from various institutions, including representative

of Kazakhstan International Chamber of Commerce Mr Altaio Daniyar, Director General Africa

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad Dr Ahmad Ali Sarohi, GM Atlas Honda Limited Muhammad

Zafar Iqbal, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Multan Prof Dr Ishtiaq A Rajwana,

Rector PAF Haripur Dr Muhammad Mujahid, Vice Chancellor GC University Faisalabad

Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad

Dr Kanwal Amin, Executive Director of Association of Private Sector Universities Murtaza Noor,

GM Research & Development Chenab Engineering Dr Muhammad Arif, Rector of The University

of Faisalabad Prof Dr Amanullah, Registrar TUF Dr Zahida Maqbool and Dean Faculty

of Information Technology Dr Majid Hussain also participated in it.

In his welcome address, Dr Amanullah stressed the need for such international conventions

and said that they would help in strengthening educational ties and promoting knowledge-sharing

among students from diverse backgrounds.

The event included panel discussions on different topics such as modern education systems,

the role of Artificial Intelligence in entrepreneurship and stress management, with both national

and international experts sharing their insights.

The visiting students explored the university's departments and laboratories. They appreciated state-of-the-art infrastructure and high educational standards.

As a symbolic gesture, the international guests also planted a commemorative plant in the university lawn.

Later, a Sufi Night musical program was also arranged for entertainment of the students by adding a cultural touch to the convention, the spokesman added.