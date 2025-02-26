TUF Holds Intl Students Convention
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The University of Faisalabad (TUF) hosted an International Students Convention
which attracted more than 200 students from 45 universities of 35 countries.
A TUF spokesman said on Wednesday that the event helped in promoting global educational
collaboration and provided a platform for knowledge exchange among students
and academic experts.
Chairman board of Governors TUF Muhammad Haider Amin presided over the convention
and delivered a lecture whereas the experts from various institutions, including representative
of Kazakhstan International Chamber of Commerce Mr Altaio Daniyar, Director General Africa
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad Dr Ahmad Ali Sarohi, GM Atlas Honda Limited Muhammad
Zafar Iqbal, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Multan Prof Dr Ishtiaq A Rajwana,
Rector PAF Haripur Dr Muhammad Mujahid, Vice Chancellor GC University Faisalabad
Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad
Dr Kanwal Amin, Executive Director of Association of Private Sector Universities Murtaza Noor,
GM Research & Development Chenab Engineering Dr Muhammad Arif, Rector of The University
of Faisalabad Prof Dr Amanullah, Registrar TUF Dr Zahida Maqbool and Dean Faculty
of Information Technology Dr Majid Hussain also participated in it.
In his welcome address, Dr Amanullah stressed the need for such international conventions
and said that they would help in strengthening educational ties and promoting knowledge-sharing
among students from diverse backgrounds.
The event included panel discussions on different topics such as modern education systems,
the role of Artificial Intelligence in entrepreneurship and stress management, with both national
and international experts sharing their insights.
The visiting students explored the university's departments and laboratories. They appreciated state-of-the-art infrastructure and high educational standards.
As a symbolic gesture, the international guests also planted a commemorative plant in the university lawn.
Later, a Sufi Night musical program was also arranged for entertainment of the students by adding a cultural touch to the convention, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From Business
-
TUF holds Intl Students Convention6 minutes ago
-
China's mechanism for small, micro firms' financing generates results1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong's economy expected to grow 2 to 3 pct in 20251 hour ago
-
Singapore's manufacturing output rises 9.1 pct in January1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 20255 hours ago
-
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags13 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales13 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales13 hours ago
-
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects14 hours ago