TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Acting President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Thursday that The University of Faisalabad (TUF) was producing highly educated, skilled and competent youth and enabling them to start their own businesses successfully.

Addressing a function in connection with “Career Link24”, organised by the placement bureau of the TUF, he said that education plays a key role in harnessing the God-gifted capabilities of the students but unluckily our focus remained on just getting degrees and in this scenario the students preferred to get jobs instead of starting their own business and becoming entrepreneurs. He said they could earn hundred times more through skill development in addition to creating jobs for their colleagues.

M. Haider Amin, chairman board of Governors (BoG) of the TUF, said the institution had invested for the generations to come so that they could successfully play their role for economic and industrial development of Pakistan.

Madam Zahida Maqbool, registrar, Umer Qureshi, manager Placement Bureau, and Faisal Zia of Nayatel also addressed the function.

Later Dr Sajjad Arshad inaugurated the job fair in which more than one hundred leading industrial, commercial and business giants had established their stalls.

Dozens of passed out students also received job offers from the concerned companies.