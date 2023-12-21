Open Menu

Tukiye's Central Bank Raises Policy Interest Rate To 42.5 Pct

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 05:17 PM

Tukiye's central bank raises policy interest rate to 42.5 pct

Türkiye's central bank increased on Thursday its policy rate by 250 basis points to 42.5 percent

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Türkiye's central bank increased on Thursday its policy rate by 250 basis points to 42.5 percent.

"Assessing that monetary tightness is significantly close to the level required to establish the disinflation course, the Committee reduced the pace of monetary tightening," the central bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement.

The monetary tightness will be maintained as long as needed to ensure sustained price stability, it added.

Following Erdogan's reelection as Turkish president in May, the new administration reversed the years-long easing cycle and embraced more conventional economic policies.

The central bank embarked on a tightening cycle after Erdogan appointed former bankers Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor and Mehmet Simsek as the head of the Treasury and Finance Ministry in June. Both bankers were considered market-friendly figures.

The central bank aggressively raised interest rates from 8.5 percent to 40 percent in June-November to tame persistent inflation.

Following several years of unconventional monetary policies, the country's inflation remains high.

