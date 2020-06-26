UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Expects National Economy To Shrink By Nearly 7% In 2020 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:03 PM

Tunisia Expects National Economy to Shrink by Nearly 7% in 2020 - Prime Minister

Tunisian authorities expect the national economy to contract by almost 7 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Tunisian authorities expect the national economy to contract by almost 7 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Thursday.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that Tunisia is on the verge of the strongest recession since acquiring independence in 1956.

"According to the estimates of the World Bank, the IMF and other partners of Tunisia, the economic growth in 2020 may reach -6.8 percent. This indicator has not been in the negative territory since 2011 [back then, the economic growth totaled almost -2 percent], and will lead to the loss of jobs for 130,000 Tunisians," Fakhfakh said in a report to the parliament on his cabinet's first 100 days in office.

According to the prime minister, the state debt has reached "frightening" proportions and totaled 92 billion dinars ($32 billion), which is equal to 84 percent of the domestic national product of Tunisia.

Sixty percent of the debt is owed to foreign partners, Fakhfakh noted.

The authorities, the prime minister went on, are seeking to avoid a further increase in debt, which has spiked due to collapse of the national currency and is already threatening "national sovereignty."

Due to the negative economic growth, the state budget will have a deficit of 5 billion dinars. Fakhfakh warned that most government organizations will face bankruptcy.

In a letter to the IMF, the Tunisian authorities earlier said they expect $1.4 billion losses in the tourism sector due to the pandemic and border closures. On April 10, the IMF approved a $745 million emergency assistance loan to help the country tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Prime Minister World Bank Parliament Budget Independence Lead Tunisia April May Border 2020 Government Cabinet Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NEPRA directs DISCOs to ensure uninterrupted power ..

8 minutes ago

DC Batgram directs action against hotels, restaura ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmiri receiving contrasting treatment at border ..

11 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 26 June 2020

11 minutes ago

AC visits bus, coaches and Suzuki stands, checks f ..

11 minutes ago

LNA Starts Operation to Ensure Security of Oilfiel ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.