Tunisia to Gradually Reopen Key Economic Sectors Starting May 4 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Tunisia plans to gradually restart crucial sectors of the economy starting next week, the minister in charge of major projects was cited as saying by state media on Wednesday.

Lobna Jeribi said the economy will be relaunched in three phases from May 4 until July 14, according to the TAP news agency.

Smaller businesses will be allowed to reopen in the first phase from May 4-24.

Retail stores selling clothes and shoes, and larger businesses will reopen starting May 11.

Cultural, sports and tourist venues, cafes, restaurants and markets will partially reopen from May 24 to June 4 and reach their full capacity from June 5 to July 14.

The north African country, which relies heavily on tourism, went into lockdown on March 20 in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. It had 975 confirmed infection cases and 40 deaths as of Tuesday.