Tunisian envoy invites ICCI delegation to explore African Market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Tunisia was a gateway for Africa and ICCI should plan a business delegation for Tunisia to identify business opportunities in Tunisian and African market.

This was stated by Borhene El Kamel, Ambassador of Tunisia to Pakistan.

He said that the direct interaction between the private sectors of Pakistan and Tunisia was the key to explore all potential areas of mutual cooperation and visit of ICCI delegation to Tunisia would be a right step in that direction.

He assured that his embassy would facilitate them in B2B meetings to make their visit successful.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ms. Dorsaf Maaroufi, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Tunisia also accompanied him at the occasion.

The envoy said that Tunisia had signed FTAs with many countries of the region and close cooperation of Pakistan with it would help get easy access to Africa, EU, middle East countries for exports.

He said that Tunisia could help Pakistan in renewable energy, development of tourism infrastructure, olive oil cultivation and many other sectors.

He said that both countries had potential to set up JVs in pharmaceutical, automobile, fertilizer and other fields.

He said that Pakistan was a big market and a business delegation of Tunisia was scheduled to visit Pakistan by end of this year to hold B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts for business collaborations and partnerships.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI would consider taking a trade delegation to Tunisia to explore its market.

He said that the bilateral trade of around USD 30 million between Pakistan and Tunisia was very low and private sectors of both countries should make strong efforts to improve it.

He said that the geographical location of Tunisia had great importance for Pakistan as it was connected to the developed European countries.

Tunisia is also at the crossroads of emerging African markets and thus can create new trade opportunities for Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan holds geo-strategic importance for Tunisia as it is connected to the Middle East, Central Asia and China, which is the world's second largest economy. Therefore, close cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia offers them great potential for improving trade and exports.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President ICCI said that both countries should establish direct air links to improve bilateral trade and encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

Zafar Bakhtawari and Zahid Maqbool former Presidents, Asher Hafeez, Hamayun Kabir, Hafiz Bilal Munir Executive Members and others also spoke at the occasion and gave useful suggestions to promote trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tunisia.