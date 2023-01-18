(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey is speeding up the infrastructure works needed to turn the country into an international "gas hub" under a project it has been discussing with Russia, Turkish media reported on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Turkey is speeding up the infrastructure works needed to turn the country into an international "gas hub" under a project it has been discussing with Russia, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The third Turkish floating storage and regasification unit has entered the Mediterranean Sea to operate at BOTAS LNG terminal in Saros Bay in the Aegean Sea off Turkey's European coast, the Anadolu news agency said.

The vessel, designed to store 180,000 cubic meters of LNG and supply 28 million cubic meters of gas per day, has passed through the Suez Canal and is currently in Egyptian waters, the news agency said.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, instructed their governments to map the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the idea is not only to create a trading platform in Turkey, but also to develop infrastructure and increase the volume of supplies to Europe. He said other countries can also join in as suppliers, including Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan.