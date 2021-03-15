UrduPoint.com
Turkey: Auto Production Tops 222,200 In Jan-Feb

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

Turkey: Auto production tops 222,200 in Jan-Feb

Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, amounted to 222,264 million units in January-February, a sectoral report revealed on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) - Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, amounted to 222,264 million units in January-February, a sectoral report revealed on Monday.

The Automotive Manufacturers Association said the two-month figure slipped 6.5% from a year ago.

Passenger car production fell at a faster pace than the overall production with 16% to 136,882 in the same period.

The capacity utilization rate in the sector was 68% from January to February.

On the sales side, the auto market, including light trucks and other vehicles, expanded 38% compared to the same period last year, reaching 106,532 units in the first two months of this year.

Automotive industry exports slipped 3% to $4.9 billion during the same period.

The sector exported 165,467 vehicles during the two-month period.

In February, auto production decreased 9.3% on an annual basis to 116,088 units.

