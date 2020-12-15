Turkey, Azerbaijan Agree to Build Bilateral Gas Pipeline in Nakhchivan Exclave

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Parviz Shahbazov, have signed a memorandum of understanding in Ankara on Tuesday for the construction of a new pipeline to supply gas from Turkey to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Parviz Shahbazov, have signed a memorandum of understanding in Ankara on Tuesday for the construction of a new pipeline to supply gas from Turkey to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"The Turkey-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will be built in continuation of the pipeline leading to the [eastern Turkish] city of Igdir, which is the exit point of a gas distribution leg of the TANAP pipeline.

It will run from Igdir to [the Nakhchivan village of] Sadarak, with the Turkish segment being 85 kilometers [53 miles] in legth," Donmez said at the signing ceremony.

The Turkish minister expects the new pipeline to cover Nakhchivan residents' gas demand and strengthen Turkey's relations with "brotherly Azerbaijan."

Donmez said the pipeline would be built "in the near future," with the transit capacity of 17 billion cubic feet per annum and 53 million cubic feet per day.