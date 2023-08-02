Open Menu

Turkey Bans Olive Oil Exports Until November 1 - Trade Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Turkey Bans Olive Oil Exports Until November 1 - Trade Ministry

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Turkey has suspended olive oil exports until November 1 due to the global price hike and because Spain and Italy process Turkish olive oil and sell it to third countries, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday.

Citing International Olive Council (IOC) statistics, the ministry said global olive oil production decreased by 20% due to the drought in Europe, mainly in Italy and Spain, while it increased by 62% in Turkey. In addition, Turkish olive oil exports increased by 240% to 136,500 tonnes between November 2022 and July 2023, the ministry said.

Due to increased exports, the prices of olive oil in Turkey also increased by as much as 102%, the ministry said.

Turkey can only supply packaged and value-added olive oil to end consumers in EU member states in "very small quantities" because of high tariffs in the European Union, the ministry said.

However, Italy and Spain process Turkish olive oil purchased in barrels in large quantities and then rebrand it and sell it to third countries, the ministry noted, adding that Turkey's exports of olive oil in barrels to Spain increased 21 times from November 2022 to July 2023 compared to the same period last year, and 44 times to Italy.

Therefore, after re-evaluating all the circumstances, the Turkish Trade Ministry decided to impose restrictive measures on olive oil exports in bottles as well as in barrels until the beginning of the next harvest season on November 1, 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Europe Turkey Drought European Union Oil Same Price Spain Italy July November International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

12 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

1 hour ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

1 hour ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

2 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

2 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

2 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

2 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

2 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

2 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business