Turkey Bombs Oil Facilities In Syria's Al Hasakah Amid Offensive Against Kurds - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:51 PM

The Turkish aviation has bombed oil facilities in Al Hasakah province, northeast of Syria, amid the ongoing offensive against Kurds, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Thursday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Turkish aviation has bombed oil facilities in Al Hasakah province, northeast of Syria, amid the ongoing offensive against Kurds, the Al Mayadeen tv channel reported on Thursday.

Rumaylah oil fields, including an oil refinery, in the northwest of the province were targeted in the attack.

The SANA news agency, in turn, reported about a shelling of an oil pump station located in the same area near the Turkish border, with the facility "completely burned" in the attack.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

On the same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes in the border area and announced the beginning of a land offensive.

The Syrian state-run television claims that the shelling of Syrian border towns has left eight civilians killed and 20 others injured.

Damascus condemns the Turkish operation as an assault on its sovereignty, warning that Ankara would thereby lose its status of a guarantor nation in the Syrian settlement.

