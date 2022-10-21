UrduPoint.com

Turkey Can Buy, Transport Russian Oil Without Western Financing, Insurance - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Turkey Can Buy, Transport Russian Oil Without Western Financing, Insurance - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Turkey can buy and transport Russian oil without Western financing or insurance, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said.

If necessary, Turkey can buy and transport Russian oil without Western financing or insurance, Nebati in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding that "in case of any sanctions, Turkey has all necessary capacity in order to develop its own tools to adapt itself to the new situation but without violating any of the sanctions.

"

"We need to take the necessary steps in order to supply our needs and also we need to do whatever is necessary in order to protect the interests of our country," the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Oil Buy All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

8 minutes ago
 ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

3 hours ago
 Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

12 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.