Turkey Can Buy, Transport Russian Oil Without Western Financing, Insurance - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Turkey can buy and transport Russian oil without Western financing or insurance, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said.

If necessary, Turkey can buy and transport Russian oil without Western financing or insurance, Nebati in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding that "in case of any sanctions, Turkey has all necessary capacity in order to develop its own tools to adapt itself to the new situation but without violating any of the sanctions.

"We need to take the necessary steps in order to supply our needs and also we need to do whatever is necessary in order to protect the interests of our country," the minister added.