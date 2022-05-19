Turkey Cannot Abandon Relations With Russia, Russian Gas - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Turkey cannot abandon relations with Russia or Russian gas, this is a strategic issue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have ties with both sides (Russia and Ukraine). We have the Akkuyu NPP project with Russia.

Next year we will complete this project, open it. This is a very serious source for us. We receive 50% of the consumed us gas from Russia. This is a strategic issue for us, strategic relations. We cannot abandon them, break them," Erdogan said in an interview with young people, his speech was published on his Twitter.