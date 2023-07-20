Open Menu

Turkey Central Bank Hikes Interest Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Turkey central bank hikes interest rates

Turkey's central bank hiked its main interest rate for the second month in a row on Thursday in efforts to tame high inflation

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Turkey's central bank hiked its main interest rate for the second month in a row on Thursday in efforts to tame high inflation.

The rate was raised by 2.5 percentage points to 17.5 percent, but it was a smaller increase than advocated by analysts.

The central bank "decided to continue the monetary tightening process in order to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, to anchor inflation expectations, and to control the deterioration in pricing behaviour," it said in a statement.

