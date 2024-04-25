Open Menu

Turkey Central Bank Holds Key Interest Rate Steady

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Turkey's central bank held its key interest rate steady on Thursday but warned it could hike it again as the country's soaring inflation remains a headache for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government

The central bank's monetary policy committee decided to keep the policy rate at 50 percent.

But it left the door open to raising it again in the future after consumer price growth accelerated to 68.5 percent in March. "Monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen," the central bank said.

Only 10 days before the March 31 local elections, the central bank hiked its rate from 45 percent to 50 percent. Erdogan long blamed inflation on high interest rates.

But after securing victory in the May presidential elections last year, he has returned to economic orthodoxy and put full confidence on his economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.

Erdogan has allowed Turkey's central bank to hike its main policy rate from just 8.

5 percent before his re-election last May to 50 percent.

But the monetary authority lists other factors still feeding inflation, including a weak lira currency, a massive jump in the minimum wage in January and surging costs for food and fuel.

Simsek this month denied claims of a crisis between him and Erdogan over the economic policies after the president's party was drubbed in municipal elections in March, a defeat some analysts blamed on the country's soaring cost of living. He labelled the allegations as "fake news".

"We are determined to reduce inflation and current account deficit, establish budget discipline and address structural problems," he said on social media.

"We will further strengthen our programme fully backed by our president from the beginning."

The March election showed support for Erdogan's party tumbled to its lowest.

