Turkey Conducting Talks With US On Liquefied Natural Gas Purchase - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022

Turkey Conducting Talks With US on Liquefied Natural Gas Purchase - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Turkey is conducting talks with the United States on the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to avoid possible disruptions in winter, Turkish newspaper Dunya reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Later on Tuesday, the European Commission will discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian gas to counter the energy crisis and strengthen sanctions on Russia, with the proposal likely to be accepted, a source in the European Union told Sputnik.

Last Friday, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions against the country and called on all nations to support the initiative. The price cap is planned to take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would introduce the limits.

