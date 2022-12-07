Turkey Counselor visits industrial units in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Commercial Counselor Embassy of Turkey Nurettin Demir visited various industrial units and chamber of commerce and industry here.

During his visit to Forward Sports Pvt Ltd and Sitec Pvt Ltd, he showed keen interest in the production process of the sports goods and surgical instruments .

He witnessed the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans as well.

Later, he visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and discussed in detail the matters of mutual interests with Sialkot exporters with President Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh.